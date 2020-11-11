‘NDA triumph in Bihar result of PM Modi’s hard work’

New Delhi/Patna: Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ashwini Kumar Choubey credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the electoral victory that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pulled off in a closely fought Bihar elections.

“Today is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. They trusted PM Modi’s leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without the development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete,” Prasad told ANI.

“I have to make only one request to our friends in the opposition. We are dignified in our victory, let them show some grace in their defeat. That is the essence of democracy,” he added.

Choubey said that the people of Bihar have elected double-engine government and rejected “double yuvraj,” in an apparent dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

“I would like to express my gratitude towards the people of Bihar. This victory is a result of PM Narendra Modi’s hard work and guidance. People have elected double-engine government and rejected the ‘double yuvraj’,” he told ANI.

Minister of State and BJP leader Nityanand Rai said: “People of Bihar trusted NDA, Narendra Modi Ji, and Nitish Kumar Ji. The Public gave us a clear mandate.”

Results of all 243 assembly constituencies declared in which NDA secured 125 seats of which BJP won 74, JDU (43), Vikassheel Insaan Party (4), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (4).

Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan alliance fetched a tally of 110 seats out of which RJD bagged 75, Congress won in 19 and Left got 16 seats.

Source: ANI