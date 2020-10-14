NDMC launches educational YouTube channels for school students

New Delhi, Oct 14 : In a bid to provide a digital audio-visual learning platform to the teachers and students of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the civic body on Wednesday launched two educational YouTube channels – ‘Atal Adarsh Shiksha’ and ‘Navyug Pragati’.

“In this new normal which we may call this period, our schools have risen to the occasion and switched to online teaching. Unprecedented times require unprecedented measures, so despite all odds, our educators have been working hard to find innovative solutions to make learning better and accessible to all,” NDMC Chairperson Dharmendra said.

He said the teachers will now upload their lessons on YouTube. This will help the students understand the lessons with ease and continue with their studies from their homes. These videos will be used in the online classroom sessions and teachers will provide question-answer sheets related to the subject of the video to the students.

The NDMC Chairperson believes this approach will compensate for physical classroom teaching by the teachers.

He further informed that the channels would broadcast videos by experts on different topics for the nursery level to Class XII.

However, in the first phase, focus will be on the primary wing for all the subjects and will be broadcast from the NDMC Education YouTube Channel. These videos are based on school syllabus and have been made by NDMC teachers who teach in different schools.

Dharmendra hoped that these videos will not only help the students of the NDMC, but every student and will be used widely.

