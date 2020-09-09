NDMC’s computer science teacher succumbs to coronavirus

New Delhi, Sep 9 : A computer science teacher employed with a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the tally of total deaths in the civic body to nine.

The 40-year-old post-graduate teacher at the Navyug School in Lakshmi Bai Nagar battled with the illness for eight days before breathing her last.

More than 150 NDMC employees have contracted the virus in the last few months, of which nine have died.

“NDMC has recorded 16 coronavirus cases since last Friday, out of which five people tested positive on Wednesday,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

The official said that crowd has increased in the NDMC building and even those on Covid-19 duty are visiting the headquarters frequently.

Five people who tested positive include a peon in the architecture department, a senior assistant in the secretary’s establishment branch and three regular muster roll workers. On September 5, NDMC’s Covid-19 cell Director had tested positive for the virus.

A member of the NDMC Karamchari Sangh had earlier said, “Since July, 100 per cent employees are being called to work, hence no social distancing is being followed, masks are not being worn and fines are not imposed.”

He had said that earlier the building used to be sanitised three times a day, but the procedure is not being followed now.

Meanwhile, Delhi is reporting a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases. The national capital reported 4,039 fresh infections on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike till now.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.