NDTV hits 10% upper circuit, shares double since start of 2022

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 21st March 2022 8:49 pm IST
New Delhi: Shares of NDTV on Monday hit the 10 per cent upper circuit.

Since the start of 2022, the shares of the news outlet gained 98 per cent, exchange data showed.

On Monday, it closed the day at the upper circuit at Rs 227 per scrip. In early January, 2022, the shares were at around Rs 115.

On December 1, 2021, the company entered into a 10-year deal with Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover content as they may prefer. The decade-long deal is expected to bring in revenue of Rs 750 crore.

Ndtv.com, the online version of the news provider, has reportedly nearly 200 million “uniques” and is one of the fastest growing online companies operating in the media space.

Keeping pace with changing technologies, the asset-light media house has ramped up its footprints in digital and online space.

Besides, the company in late 2021 claimed that the borrowings of the company have decreased by Rs 33.9 crore since the start of the current financial year.

