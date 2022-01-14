NDTV journalist Kamal Khan passes away

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Updated: 14th January 2022 11:18 am IST
Kamal Khan
Kamal Khan [Twitter]

Lucknow: Famous NDTV journalist Kamal Khan passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest at his residence at Butler Palace Colony in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He was 61 years old.

Khan who was the recipient of Ramnath Goenka and Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi awards was an Executive Editor of NDTV.

After his demise, NDTV’s Alok Pandey wrote, “Sharing this with profound grief , shock and numbness . @kamalkhan_NDTV sir ,our long standing Lucknow bureau chief ,rock solid journalist ,someone we all looked up to for his hard hitting yet poetic report ,passed away this morning . Will share more details as and when available”.

Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted, “Terribly sad news to report this morning. Kamal Khan, NDTV’s fine reporter from Lucknow and a dear dear friend passed away this morning. I will miss you dearly my friend and our long chats. Lots of memories! Devastated. Om shanti”.

Below is the Khan’s last video:

