NDTV wins 11 awards for quality journalism, Ravish Kumar bags 2

New Delhi: NDTV has won as many as eleven News Television Awards given by industry association indiantelevision.com.

While NDTV co- founder Prannoy Roy won two awards for his town halls which explain the state of the economy and the impact of the pandemic, Ravish Kumar bagged two awards for both his daily shows, Des Ki Baat (Best Daily News Bulletin Hindi) and Prime Time (Best Prime Time News Show Hindi).

Sreenivasan Jain’s special show that saw him travelling to the ICUs of Mumbai hospitals dealing with COVID has won Best News Documentary Limited Episodes.

Sanket Upadhyay’s Muqabla has won Best News Debate Show Hindi. And two honours for quality journalism go to Sohit Mishra and Nazir Masoodi.

The Live Telethon Banega Swasth India Season 6 has won Televised Live Initiative (English).

A complete list of the winners is below.