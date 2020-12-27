NE development PM’s dream, many projects sanctioned: Amit Shah

Imphal, Dec 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept the northeast in his heart and thus showered the region with a huge amount of central funds, tamed the decades-old terrorism and established peace, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

“Development of northeast region is the mantra (vision) of Modi ji, hence he (Prime Minister) and the government led by him excelled all-round development of the region — connectivity to infrastructure and economic upliftment of all sections of people,” Shah said after laying the foundation stone of various development projects.

Addressing a gathering at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground here, he said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited all the states of the region around 40 times so far. The BJP government led by Modi ji has given a fresh identity to the region.

“After the BJP led NDA government came to power, the northeastern region has given the priority in development.”

The Home Minister, who came here from Guwahati on Sunday on a day’s visit, said that previously, Manipur was known for terrorism, blockades, shutdown, agitations, but at present, most terrorist outfits have shun their violent activities and joined the mainstream.

“Those extremists remained off the track, they would also do so following efforts of the BJP government,” the Union Minister said.

Criticising the Congress, which ruled the northeastern state until 2017, Shah said that it failed to solve the numerous problems of Manipur.

“During the past three years, under the BJP led government under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the state is moving ahead on the path of progress. Doing justice for Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the biggest gift to the people of the state by promulgating the Inner Line Permit into Manipur as the people of the state had been agitating for the ILP for many years.”

The ILP was enforced in the entire state of Manipur on December 11, 2019 for the protection of the indigenous people. The ILP is an official document issued by the state government concerned to allow visit of an Indian citizen into the ILP promulgated areas or state for a stipulated period and for a specific purpose.

The ILP also now in force in three other northeastern states — Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh while various local parties and NGOs are agitating to promulgate the law in Meghalaya.

Shah on his last leg of three-day visit to Assam and Manipur, arrived in Imphal from Guwahati on Sunday afternoon and laid the foundation of seven projects, including a medical college at Churachandpur, inaugurated the Thoubal Dam and dedicate the Bishnupur-Tupul-Thoubal-Kasom Khullen Road, built at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

The Thoubal irrigation project would irrigate vast paddy fields and provide potable water in several districts.

Shah said that the projects unveiled on Sunday would bring ample employment opportunities and boost the GDP of the state immensely. He also assured that a Forensic Science College would be set up in the state and asked the Chief Minister to initiate the process.

Shah said that the youth of the state have excellent IT skills and Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about this well.

He also said that Modi had asked the ministers to visit the northeastern states every 15 days.

The Home Minister announced that a Sports University is coming up in the state, while the Imphal international airport is being modernised.

Before leaving for Delhi, Shah held closed door meetings with the leaders and important personalities of some civil society organisations.

Union DoNER (Development of Northeastern Region) Minister Jitendra Singh said, the days of blockade and chaos are gone in Manipur after BJP came to power.

“Now, Manipur has become a role model for the development. Along with the development, the state is also witnessing communal harmony,” he said and appreciated the northeastern states for good management of Covid-19 pendamic.

Singh also said that the centre is paying special attention to the overall development of the NE region. The Manipur Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also attended the event.

