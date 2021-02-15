Nearly 1 lakh persons fully immunised against corona: Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 15 : Nearly one lakh persons have received second doses of coronavirus vaccines in India so far and thus been fully immunised against Covid-19, whereas 2,31,476 more beneficiaries received the vaccine doses on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The vaccination drive was conducted on Monday in all states and Union Territories, taking the cumulative vaccination figures to 85,16,285 in the country. Of these, 61,54,385 are healthcare workers and 23,61,491 frontline workers.

Uttar Pradesh led with 52,666 inoculations, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (17,820), West Bengal (15,169), Karnataka (14,716), Maharashtra (13,762), Guajarat (13,137), Chhattisgarh (11,863), Jharkhand (11,618), Tamil Nadu (10,708), and Madhya Pradesh (10,114).

The vaccination of healthcare workers started on January 16 and frontline workers on February 2.

The administration of second doses began with a poor response on Saturday, wherein only 7,688 persons who were administered the initial doses turned up to receive the second shots. It is only 4 per cent of 1,91,181 healthcare workers inoculated on the first day of the nationwide immunisation drive on January 16.

