Nearly 15000 positive cases of Covid-19 in 13 days in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Greater Hyderabad limits has become a matter of concern not only for the public but also for the authorities.

Health and municipal administration departments are busy trying to find out the causes behind such a rapid spread.

After primary investigations it was found that people having mild symptoms of coronavirus are moving freely among the public thus becoming carrier of the virus.

Though the Hyderabad has not reached community transmission phase, carelessness of people and violation of restrictions have led to surge in the cases. People of the city are being more careless compared to the districts. On an average 1000 positive cases are being reported daily in GHMC for the past several days.

14959 people have been infected with novel coronavirus in Greater Hyderabad limits during the past 13 days. This month record number of corona cases was witnessed.

From March to June number of corona cases were recorded 9262 in GHMC, however within 13 days it witnessed a record hike taking the tally to 14959. Fast spreading of the virus can be evident from these numbers. Almost all the areas of GHMC have become affected from the coronavirus.

In March there were only 74 cases in GHMC, the number rose to 527 in May, with 1015 cases the tally crossed 1000-mark in May, in June 7654 cases were recorded while this month a record number of 14959 positive cases have been reported within a short span of 13 days.

