Nearly 36K vaccinated in Delhi, 56% senior citizens

New Delhi, March 8 : The national capital recorded 35,738 vaccinations on Monday, the highest it has achieved so far since the Covid immunisation drive started here, the department of health and family welfare of the Delhi government said.

As many as 28,422 people received the first dose while 7,316 took the booster shot on Monday. One case of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) was also reported, the department added.

More than half of the day’s vaccination was covered by people aged above 60. The government data estimates around 56 per cent of the contribution by the senior citizens. As many as 20,123 people in this category received their first shot of Covid vaccine, the data showed.

In the 45-59 years age group category, 2,710 beneficiaries received the jabs on Monday, it added. Besides, the turn-up for inoculation at the private facilities continued to dominate the immunisation scenario in Delhi on Monday as well. The Delhi government shared that about 68 per cent of the people (15,485) turned up at the private facilities, while the remaining 32 per cent (7,348) went to the government facilities for vaccination.

A total of 3,252 frontline workers received their dose, in addition to 2,337 healthcare workers in the city, it added.

According to official estimates, there are around 42 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People in the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination by the Union Health Ministry.

