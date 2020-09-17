Nearly 4.5kg gold seized at Lucknow airport linked to M-E cartel

By News Desk 1 Updated: 17th September 2020 10:59 am IST
Lucknow, Sep 17 : The Lucknow Customs team has seized around 3.8 kg of gold biscuits valued at over Rs 2 crore at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSI) from a passenger travelling from Saudi Arabia.

This was the second seizure in two days and showed clear link to the Middle East gold smuggling cartel.

“In the night of 16.09.2020-17.09.2020, Lucknow team Customs CCSI Airport seized 33 Gold Biscuits (each biscuit weighing at 116.64 grams) total weighing 3,849.12 grams and valued at Rs 2,09,77,704/ from a passenger travelling from Riyadh to Lucknow in flight no G8 6451,” a statement said.

The Gold biscuits were wrapped in cellotape and kept in a black coloured pouch which was in his undergarment.

He was thoroughly checked by Custom officers on suspicion which led to the detection of the 33 Gold biscuits. The person was arrested.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lucknow Customs at the same airport had made another seizure of gold biscuits weighing 583.2 grams and valued at Rs 31,78,440/ from a passenger travelling from Dubai to Lucknow in flight no. FZ 8325.

Those gold biscuits were wrapped in multiple layers of carbon paper and cellotape and kept in a rubber material in cylindrical shape which was further wrapped in cellotape and kept in hand baggage. The passenger was arrested, a statement said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

