Nearly 4,000 people evacuated in Canada due to forest fire

The fire is approximately 3 km south of the Red Lake townsite.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 13th August 2020 12:33 pm IST
Ottawa: A forest fire in the Red Lake area of Canada’s Ontario province has increased to over 750 hectares, forcing nearly 4,000 local residents to evacuate, according to authorities.

As of Wednesday, some 3,800 people have already evacuated the area, reports Xinhua news agency.

As of Wednesday morning, eight fire helicopters have been operating to cover the fire area and water bombers are also being used to fight the fire, but the fire fighters are currently facing difficulties due to heavy smoke in the area.

The fire risk throughout northwest Ontario is high to extreme through the entire region.

Police said it is still investigating the cause of the forest fire, but said investigators did not suspect foul play or arson at this time.

Source: IANS
