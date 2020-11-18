Nearly 5 lakh ‘challans’ issued to mask rule violators in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 : Intensifying their vigil in markets and public places, the Delhi Police issued 1,712 ‘challans’ on Wednesday for violation mask rules, taking the total figure on this count till date to 492,380.

Fines for violating mask rules tops the number of challans issued on various other violations like spitting or social distancing violation.

The total number of challans issued for spitting has been 3,326 and a total of 36,855 challans were issued to those found violating social distancing norms till date, according to the Delhi Police data.

A total of 532,573 challans have been issued for various violations of Covid guidelines.

The Delhi Police is also recording the violation to eliminate any dispute or claim by the offender later. Major eemphasis is being kept on busy markets, like Sadar Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and many others, which attract heavy footfall.

November is turning out to be the most challenging month for the national capital in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. As the city added a humongous amount of cases and deaths amid the festive season, an alarming 20 per cent of cases and 16 per cent of deaths have occurred in only 17 days of this month so far.

As per official records, 103,228 cases and 1,250 deaths due to corona have been reported between November 1-16 while 4,147 patients recovered during the same period. Last seven days alone saw 44,210 cases and 823 fatalities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.