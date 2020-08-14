Nearly 67 lakh girls empowered by Kanyashree scheme: Mamata

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 14th August 2020 5:46 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. Photo: IANS

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that nearly 67 lakh girls have been empowered by the state government’s Kanyashree scheme till date.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said: “Today is Kanyashree Dibas (Day). The Kanyashree scheme, started in 2013, has won the UN (first prize) award. Nearly 67 lakh girls have been empowered through this unique scheme. Girls are the assets of our nation and we are proud of them.”

The flagship scheme was launched in 2013 with two cash transfer components for unmarried girls. The Mamata Banerjee-led state government also bagged the prestigious United Nations Public Service award for the scheme in 2017.

The scheme’s target is to provide incentives to girls and encourage them to continue education, thereby delaying their marriage till the age of 18 years.

Under the scheme, girls between 13 and 18 years of age first receive an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000 and the second is a one-time grant of 25,000 after they attain the age of 18, provided they are engaged in an academic pursuit.

The state government has also decided to set up Kanyashree University in Nadia district and Kanyashree colleges across the state.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the University at Krishnagar in Nadia district in January last year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

