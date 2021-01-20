Nearly 80% believe India’s actions can bolster Tibetan cause: Survey

New Delhi, Jan 20 : Around 80 per cent of the Indians believe that the interventions by the Indian government can cap the human rights violations prevailing in Tibet, which is currently a major point of crisis there, as per the IANS C-Voter Tibet Poll.

While the topics that require steps by the state may be unclear to the Indian public, the faith in the ability of the government to do something is very high, as per the survey, which included a sample size of 3,000 people spread across the country.

The survey outlined that above 80 per cent of the public feel that India can make a difference to the Tibetan cause.

These findings are directly correlated with the approval rating of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In other words, all the supporters of Modi believe that he can make a difference in this matter. If only he acknowledges the same.

While the survey included respondents aged at least 18 years, the most enthusiastic of them were people above 55 years of age with 82 per cent of them agreeing that the Indian state’s interference could subside the human rights violation in the Tibetian territory.

The striking similarity was found in the gender-wise break-up in the survey where 78.5 per cent of males agreed to India’s interference in Tibet while 78 per cent females also showed agreement to the scenario.

The approval to the scenario also came from across social groups including upper caste Hindus and OBCs who are staunch vote banks of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

However, the surprise was the acceptance of the promulgated situation by the Muslims, of whom 68 per cent agreed that India should intervene in Tibet’s internal affairs, the survey stated.

