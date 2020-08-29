Necklace Road to be renamed after former PM PV Narasimha Rao

By Nihad Amani Updated: 29th August 2020 1:07 pm IST

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday has announced that the famous Necklace Road in Hyderabad will be renamed as PV Gnana Marg. Moreover, there would a memorial, statues of the late Congress leader will be put on the road.

He also declared that a resolution will be passed demanding the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the next Assembly session.

About PV Narasimha Rao

PVNR, who hailed from Telangana, is considered the architect of game-changing economic reforms. His term (1991-96) saw India make progress on the economic front. PVNR passed away on 24 December 2004.

Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
