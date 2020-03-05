Need to boycott CAA, NPR, NRC: Arshad Madani

A+ A-

New Delhi: In order to save the country it is imperative for all the sections of the society to struggle jointly against the implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR. If Govt of Telangana does not boycott NPR, Jamiat ul Ulema will hold a public meeting to protest against it. These thoughts were expressed by Maulan Arshad Madani (President of Jamait-e- ulema e Hind) while addressing a conference to save the constitution held at Mediaplus Auditorium yesterday.

After the conference while addressing the media conference Maulana Arshad Madani told that a joint struggle is obligatory on the part of all the sections of the society. The conference was addressed by the former minister Muhamamad Ali Shabbir, former CPI MP of Rajya Sabha Mr Aziz Pasha, president of Jana Samithi, Professor Kodandram, Justice P Chandrakumar, Mr Hamid Muhammad Khan Ameer of Jamat e Islami, Maulana Mufti Rehmani, Miss Jasveen Jairath and others.

Maulana Madani opined that the Muslims of India are not responsible for the partition of India, but those who signed the document of partition.