Urgent Plasma donation for blood group B positive needed

Need plasma from a person who has been infected and recovered from COVID-19

By News Desk Updated: June 27, 2020, 8:16 pm IST
blood

A sincere request from friends of Dr. Hari Kumar

Hari Kumar is the Superintendent of Yashoda Hospital Secunderabad and one of the most helpful persons we have know of. Absolutely goes out of his way to help when requested about any patient admitted there, medically and in every other way.

He is on a ventilator due to COVID-19. He is in need of plasma from a person who has been infected and recovered from COVID-19.

His blood group is B positive.

This is from Dr Vinay, Surgical Gastroenterologist

Sincerely appreciate the help

Please reach on
9949179997

Hyderabad
