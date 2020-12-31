Need to fight indifference towards other faiths : Goa Archbishop

Panaji, Dec 31 : There is a need to fight the culture of individualism and sense of indifference towards other faiths and cultures, Archbishop of Goa Filipe Neri Ferrao said in his annual message on New Year’s eve.

“Whatever the New Year has in store for us, we can make it better by resolving to live more as one family, with the world as our common home,” Ferrao said in his message on Thursday.

“While fighting the challenges like individualism and indifference towards other people’s faith and culture, may we forge ahead to work unitedly for genuine peace and progress in our land, especially in our little state,” the Archbishop added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Covid-19 pandemic, which had emerged as the “prime highlight” of the year 2020 had given the people of the state a “very different insight”.

“Let us be hopeful that this difficult phase will pass as soon as possible, and the year 2021 will be filled with cheer, optimism and good health and usher in progress and development in the state,” Sawant said.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his message to the people of Goa said that the Covid crisis had offered an opportunity of new ideas like “Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goa”.

“In spite of the adversities arising from the pandemic, Goa has done well by opening up the economy, providing for the welfare of the people and taking steps to promote tourism,” the Governor added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.