Need to free Bollywood from underworld’s clutches: Muralidhar Rao

New Delhi: BJP National General Secretary P. Muralidhar Rao, who has been vocal on behalf of the saffron party in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has said that the time has come to free the Bollywood film industry from the clutches of the underworld.

“Only the National Investigation Agency can do this. Bollywood is an important centre of the country. Its every move attracts the attention of the entire country. In such a situation, it is necessary to expose the nefarious activities in Bollywood,” said Rao who is the first leader to seek a probe by the NIA in the sensational case after the ED, CBI, and NCB started their investigations.

Rao told IANS: “The CBI, ED, and Narcotics Control Bureau have their limits. The drug network has also been revealed in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. There is a terrorist network behind the illegal drug trade in India. The drug supply business is run from places like Dubai. So now the case of Sushant Singh Rajput has blown up. Only the National Investigation Agency can investigate the drug and terror network connected to foreign countries. So an NIA probe is now required.”

Rao has also been among those who demanded a CBI probe into Rajput’s death on June 14 under suspicious circumstances. He said that the links of the Sushant Singh Rajput case are now surfacing beyond the borders of the country and the CBI, ED and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cannot investigate these foreign links outside India.

He said thus the NIA will have to be at the forefront of investigating the underworld and terror network that supplies drugs and also invests money in Bollywood.

On the questions over the role of the Mumbai Police in the case, the BJP general secretary told IANS, “We cannot call the Mumbai Police incompetent. The Mumbai Police is capable. In the past too, the Mumbai Police has a good record in investigating cases.”

“Sushant Singh Rajput did not hail from Mumbai. Some doubts arose regarding his suspicious death and a lot of questions were raised so the Supreme Court also ordered a CBI inquiry. Soon everything will become clear and Sushant’s family will get justice. “

