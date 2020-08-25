Neena Gupta: Danced my heart out in ‘Aunty kisko bola’ song

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 6:23 am IST

Mumbai, Aug 24 : Actress Neena Gupta put on her dancing shows for a song she shot after a while, and she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

The actress will be seen dancing to the peppy track “Aunty kisko bola” with Mithila Palkar in the upcoming web series, “Masaba Masaba”.

“I had a good time shooting for the dance number with Mithila Palkar. The background dancers were also aunties, they were wearing caps and red silver shining kameezes,” Neena recalled.

“We shot the dance in three sequences — in one I’m dressed in a sari, the second one was in an old car and the last one had flashy lights and with all the aunties on the floor. With this song, I did something different, danced my heart out,” she added.

READ:  Shringla meets B'desh PM, mulls road map on bilateral ties (Ld)

The fictionalised series “Masaba Masaba” is inspired by the lives of Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba. The mother-daughter duo will play their fictionalised versions in the Netflix show, which drops on August 28.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close