Neerabh Kumar Prasad appointed Andhra CCLA

News Desk 1Published: 17th October 2020 12:34 am IST
Amaravati, Oct 16 : The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed Neerabh Kumar Prasad as the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

A 1987 batch IAS officer, Prasad was earlier handling the Department of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology as Special Chief Secretary with additional charge of the CCLA office.

Currently, Aditya Nath Das, another IAS officer of the same batch, has been entrusted with the full additional charge of Special Chief Secretary in the Department of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology.

Das is also the Special Chief Secretary in the Water Resources Department.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

