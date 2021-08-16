Neeraj Chopra expresses joy after attending Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

New Delhi: India’s first-ever gold medallist in track and field in the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, on Sunday expressed his joy after attending the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, saying “it feels great” that the entire nation is proud of the history that was made in Tokyo.

India’s Olympic heroes including Neeraj, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya along with officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) attended the Independence Day celebrations.

“I can’t express the feeling. It was really great. I am honoured to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. As a soldier or an athlete, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. It made me feel proud,” said Neeraj on the sidelines of the felicitation function organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at the Ashoka hotel.

“This is just the beginning of the journey. A boy from a simple family like me has become a favorite of the whole country. The kind of support we (athletes) are getting from the government is tremendous. It will help us to work more and win more medals for the nation,” he added.

Neeraj received Rs 75 lakh reward from the IOA. “I want to thank the IOA for such a lovely ceremony and support,” he added.