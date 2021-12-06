Neeru’s launches ‘khada dupatta’ to vow Hyderabadi brides

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based fashion brand Neeru’s has launched the most happening attire in the Hyderabadi wedding— the khada dupatta. A Hyderabadi bride is unimaginable without a Khada Dupatta. And, it doesn’t end here. At the wedding, you would come across even the sister of the bride and the family members adorning this regal piece of garment.

Khada dupatta (upright stole) is the traditional wedding dress of Hyderabadi Muslim brides in the Indian subcontinent. It is an elaborate wedding ensemble comprising a kurta (tunic), churidaar (extra-long slim pants that gather at the ankles), and a 6-yard dupatta (stole or veil).

Sometimes the kurta is worn with a long, lightweight sleeveless overcoat or a shorter koti, a bolero-like waistcoat. The brides wear a matching ghoonghat (veil) over the head. The dupatta is usually made of net material and embroidered with zardozi work. The border of the dupatta has masala or a ribbon border with embroidered golden motifs.

“At Neeru’s, we make notes about how it’s relevant and in style for any bride-to-be, khada dupatta is designed with intricate embroideries, different fabrics, colors and combinations. Net, Georgettes, Satin, Brocades, Crepes fabrics are used to design the attire,” the fashion brand said.

