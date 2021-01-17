Neesham undergoes surgery for compound dislocation on finger

Wellington, Jan 17 : New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has undergone surgery for a compound dislocation on his left ring finger, Cricket Wellington has informed.

Neesham, whose condition will be reviewed by a hand specialist in a week’s time, is expected to be back for the back end of the ongoing Super Smash domestic T20 tournament.

“James Neesham has a confirmed compound dislocation of his left ring finger. He underwent surgery on Saturday night and has been put in a splint. It will be reviewed by a hand specialist in a week, with the aim to be available for the back end of the Super Smash,” Cricket Wellington said in a tweet.

The all-rounder had featured in five of his team’s six matches thus far, scoring 65 runs and taking eight wickets. He played Saturday’s Super Smash match against Canterbury, top-scoring with 49 to lead Wellington to 154 for 7.

Neesham has so far played 12 Tests, 63 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the Black Caps in which he has scored 709, 1286 and 250 runs respectively, besides picking over 90 international wickets.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.