NEET 2020 admit card likely to be released today- Know how to download

New Delhi: National Testing Agency likely to release admit card of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on 26th August.

Earlier, NTA made it clear that NEET will be held as scheduled on 13th September, while the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be held from 1st to 6th September.

The NTA cited Monday’s Supreme Court order: “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, but ultimately life has to go on and the career of the students cannot be put in peril for long and full academic year cannot be wasted.”

Steps to download NEET 2020 admit card

Visit the website of NTA (click here). Click on link “NEET admit card 2020” Enter detals Finally, click on “Submit” button to download the admit card.

Voices in favour of postponement of exams

Earlier, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to direct the Education Ministry to postpone NEET and JEE till Diwali, and even warned of suicides by youth if the tests were not deferred.

In his “urgent letter” to Modi, Swamy said: “Holding the exams, in my opinion, may lead to a large number of suicides by youths around the country.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also urged the Centre to postpone NEET, JEE 2020. She said that the exams should not be held until the situation is conducive again.