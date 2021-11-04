NEET 2021: 60 students of Telangana Minority Residential Colleges qualify

Hyderabad: A total of 60 students of the Telangana Minority Residential Colleges have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021.

B.Shafiullah, the Secretary of the Minority Residential School Society said that the students were given long term coaching. They were also provided free study materials, he added.

Among the seven top rankers from the college are Amanullah Asrar (Barkas Junior College), Waliuddin Owais (Kamareddy Junior College), Samra Khatoon (Nalgonda Junior College), Tahura Masood (Ibrahimpatnam Junior College), Mahbub Hussain (Wanaparty Junior College), Mohammed Feroz Khan (Sanga Reddy Junior College) and Saifuddin (Hayathnagar Junior College).

Meanwhile, Telangana State Minority Welfare Minister K.Eshwar and Minority School Society Chairman A.K. Khan congratulated the students on their splendid success. They said that qualified students can take admissions in MBBS and BDS medical colleges. They also acknowledged the contributions of the teachers and the Principals of the junior colleges in the success of the students.

Waliuddin Owais, one of the students of the Minority Residential Junior Colleges who cleared the NEET exam said that his father passed away when he was 12-year-old and his mother works to run the house.