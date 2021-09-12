NEET 2021 exam held on Sunday after several postponement

The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th September 2021 4:11 pm IST
NEET 2021 exam held on Sunday after several postponement
Students appearing for NEET 2021 examination in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for admission in Undergraduate medical courses was held across the country following COVID-19 protocols on Sunday.

Ashutosh Kumar, a student while speaking to ANI, said, “The exam was getting postponed due to COVID-19 several times and we got lots of time for the preparation. I am all prepared for this exam.”

The strict adherence to COVID-19 measures was taken by the students and the school authorities.

MS Education Academy

“I am 100 per cent prepared for the NEET examination. It’s good for the students preparing for NEET. Finally, we can appear for this exam,” said another student.

The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button