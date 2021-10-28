NEET 2021: SC paves way for declaration of results

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay High Court’s order to reconduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for two candidates, paving the way for the declaration of results of over 16 lakh students who took the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had moved the top court stating that the results were being delayed due to the high court’s order.

A bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao said: “We cannot hold up the results of 16 lakh students.”

The bench told the petitioner’s counsel “stay and notice. We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter”.

The bench noted that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, has said whatever confusion is there, it will be rectified.

“You are talking about your clients but not considering the lakhs of students who are waiting for the results,” the bench told the petitioner’s counsel.

In its plea, the NTA had challenged the Bombay High Court order to hold the NEET again for the two candidates from Solapur, who alleged that their test booklet and OMR sheet got mixed up at the examination centre before the beginning of the test.

The NTA had contended in the apex court that due to the high court order, the declaration of the results of over 16 lakh students was being delayed.

The high court had directed the NTA to hold a fresh examination of the two petitioners for the Academic Year 2021-2022 and declare the results within weeks.