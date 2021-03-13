NEET 2021 to be held on August 1

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination for admission in undergraduate medical courses to be held on August 1.

“NEET (UG) – 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode on 01 August (Sunday),” said NTA notification.

The NEET examination is conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses.

NET in the notification said that the information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, among other things will be available shortly on its website when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts.

The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13. NEET is an entrance test for medical and allied programmes, being held by the NTA. The NTA had declared the NEET 2020 results on October 16.