NEET answer key released; Results likely to be announced soon

New Delhi: The answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

NEET answer key

Candidates can download the answer key for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) by visiting the official website of the NTA (click here).

NTA made it clear that this public notice is not for inviting challenges of the keys which will be done later on, and for that proper notice will be issued.

Meanwhile, the results of the test are expected to be released in the October.

NEET

Every year, the NEET is conducted for admissions to the undergraduate MBBS/BDS courses, and other undergraduate medical courses in recognized medical/dental colleges in the country.

This year, 15,97,433 candidates from across the country applied for the test which was held at 3,842 test centres.

Out of the total registered candidates, 14.37 lakh students came to the center to take the test.

Originally scheduled for May 3, the test was deferred twice due to COVID-19. First, it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13.