NEET, JEE Main exam: HRD Ministry may consider postponement

New Delhi: NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 26th July whereas, the scheduled dates for JEE Main exam are 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July. However, the HRD Ministry may postpone the exams amid coronavirus pandemic. The new dates may be decided after reviewing the prevailing situation.

Demand to postpone NEET, JEE main exam

Many students and parents are demanding the postponement of the examination. They also started social media campaigns with #HealthOverNEETJEE, #Studentslivesmatter, etc.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has also received requests from thousands of students for delaying the schedule of the examinations.

Netizens’ demand

Netizens' demand

Another twitter user wrote,

What's the point of conducting national level exams, risking both students & their families' life in danger, when colleges itself are closed!!

Riya Chaubey, a netizen wrote,

#postponeneet2020#postponejee

U will be responsible for the life of 30 lakh+ students and their parents that totals as 60 lakh+

And then when they'll go back to their home their remaining family members would be affected that totals to 1 lakh or more

