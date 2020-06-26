NEET, JEE Main exam may be put off further

New Delhi: JEE Main exam is scheduled to be held from 18th to 23rd July whereas the scheduled date for the NEET UG exam is 26th July. However, after the cancellation of the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, the hope of cancellation or postponement of NEET and JEE Main exam increased.

Postponed NEET, JEE Main exam: Parents

On Twitter, parents and students are questioning why the exams are not postponed yet?

They claimed that conducting examinations on the scheduled dates is nothing but risking the lives of 16 lakh students.

Meanwhile, experts say that cancellation of NEET exam is not the solution as in the current situation, India need to increase number of doctors in the country. However, they also believe that travelling from remote areas to cities to write examination during the pandemic times is very risky.

As per medical experts, the pandemic has not reached peak in the country. In such a situation, conducting national level exam not only pose threat to students and staff but also increases chances of transmission of virus in areas that has no cases.

Examination in shifts

Stressing the importance of physical distancing, experts also urged government to consider conducting examination in shifts.

It is expected that the decision over NEET and JEE Main examination will be taken soon. Till then, uncertainty prevails.