NEET, JEE Main exams postponed

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEET-UG) and Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-Main) exams have been postponed. JEE Main examination will be held from 1st to 6th September whereas, NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 13th September.

As per the new schedule, JEE Advanced examination will be held on 27th September.

Earlier dates of NEET UG, JEE Main exams

Earlier, NEET UG was scheduled to be held on 26th July whereas, the scheduled dates for JEE Main exam were 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July.

The HRD Ministry has postponed the exams amid coronavirus pandemic.

HRD Minister’s tweet

Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, “Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept.”

The decision to postponed was announced after receiving the recommendation of a panel constituted by Union HRD minister.

Earlier through social media, e-mails and other means, parents and students have requested HRD Ministry and NTA to postpone the examinations.