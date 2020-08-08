NEET, JEE Mains 2020: Parents want exams to be conducted in Sept

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) examination is scheduled to be held from 1st to 6th September whereas, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG (NEET UG) is likely to be held on 13th September. However, recently a petition was filed in Supreme Court for the cancellation of the examination.

Gujarat Parents Association

Days after the petition, Gujarat Parents Association approached the court to ensure that NTA conducts examinations on the scheduled dates in September.

The association’s plea highlighted that constant delay in examinations create impact on the mental health of the students. It also stressed on the fact that due to delay in exams, students may lose an academic year.

Uncertainty prevails

Although some of the students demand postponement of the examination, uncertainty prevails due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

Recently, India’s coronavirus tally crossed 20-lakh mark.

Earlier schedule of NEET, JEE Mains

It may be mentioned that earlier, NEET UG was scheduled to be held on 26th July whereas, the scheduled dates for JEE Main exam were 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July.

The examinations were postponed after receiving the recommendation of a panel constituted by Union HRD minister.