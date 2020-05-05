NEET, JEE Mains exam dates announced – Here are other updates

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced NEET and JEE Mains exam dates. He said that the NEET exam will be conducted on 26 July while JEE Mains will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July.

It may be recalled that the two exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Minister announced NEET, JEE Mains exam dates

“JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE-Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26,” the Minister said.

“A decision will soon be taken on the pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams,” he added.

The minister made the announcement during an online interaction with students across the country.

While the Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is for admission to medical colleges.

Number of students registered for NEET, JEE Mains

More than 15 lakh students across the country have registered for NEET this year, whereas more than nine lakh have registered for JEE Mains, the entrance exam for all engineering colleges except the IITs.

The JEE-Mains is considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

Option to change centers

The HRD Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) had also given students an option to change their opted centers for the two tests as many of them have moved to different places since the lockdown.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25 which will last till May 17.

Source: With inputs from PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.