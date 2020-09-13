NEET on in Andhra amid corona protocols

Amaravati, Sep 13 : As many as 61,892 candidates across Andhra Pradesh were expected to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), that began at 2 pm on Sunday.

The three-hour test is a gateway for admissions into undergraduate medical and dental courses.

Amid the pandemic, students are allowed to wear masks, gloves, and take hand sanitisers and water bottles into the examination halls.

Students were instructed to arrive at the examination centre in batches at 11 am, 12 pm and 1 pm due the pandemic restrictions. The arrival times were specified on the hall tickets of candidates.

Similarly, each examination hall was to accommodate only 12 students, according to the National Testing requirement.

Under the state government’s purview, there are 11 medical colleges apart from 28 private ones. Likewise, there are two government dental colleges and 16 more in the private sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.