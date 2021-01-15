NEET PG 2021 exam date released

New Delhi: The NEET PG 2021 exam date has been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

As per the Free Press Journal report, the NEET PG for the admissions in PG courses in various medical colleges is scheduled to be held on April 18.

It is also reported that apart from satisfying other eligibility criteria, candidates have to complete their internship on or before June 30, 2021.

The notification also mentioned, ” NBE reserves its right to amend/defer the date of examination due to any unforeseen exigency, in consultation with the NMC and MoHFW, Govt of India”.