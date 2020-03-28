NEET postponed: Here’s best way to prepare for exam during lockdown

Hyderabad: NEET which was scheduled to be held on 3rd May has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of thousands of people worldwide. The exam has been postponed to the last week of May.

In the public notice, National Testing Agency (NTA) mentioned, “In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has postponed the ensuing NEET (UG) May 2020 examination scheduled to be held on the 3rd May 2020”.

It also mentioned, “As of now the examination is proposed to be held in the last week on May 2020. Exact date will be announced later on after assessing the situation”.

Best way to prepare for NEET

Due to the lockdown, students are struggling to find the best way to prepare for the examination.

In such a situation, online self-assessment plays an important role. Students should consider taking the online mock tests to boost their confidence before appearing the actual examination.

They can appear for the mock test, ‘Online Mock Common Entrance Test’ that is being conducted by Siasat in collaboration with E-Pariksha.

Highlights of the mock test

Live examination based on multiple-choice questions Instant results Review questions with solutions. Analysis of student’s performance. Question bank of more than 1, 50, 000 questions.

Interested students can register online at www.e-pariksha.com to write five free mock tests. Once satisfied, they can buy 30 more mock tests by making a payment of Rs.999.

For further details, students can contact at cell phone numbers, 9392375756 or 8885003553 or 9393876978.

