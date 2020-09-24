NEET result, official answer key likely to be released soon

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the official answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on 28th September whereas the results of the test are expected to be released on 12th October.

NEET official answer key

After the release of the official answer key of NEET, candidates can use it to calculate their marks in the test.

The candidates can also challenge the answer key within a given time frame.

Both official answer key and results can be obtained from the official website of the NTA (click here).

NEET

The NEET is conducted for admissions to the undergraduate MBBS/BDS courses, and other undergraduate medical courses in recognised medical/dental colleges in the country.

This year, 15,97,433 candidates from across the country applied for the test which was held at 3,842 test centres.

Out of the total registered candidates, 14.37 lakh students came to the center to take the test.

Special measures

The NTA took special measures for the conduct of the test in view of the apprehensions voiced by some opposition parties and student groups over holding the exam amid the pandemic.

Originally scheduled for May 3, has been deferred twice due to Covid-19 first it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13.