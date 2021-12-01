NEET UG 2021: List of Telangana minority students

Hyderabad: List of Telangana minority students who have appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) has been compiled by Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri, a former member of the State Hajj Committee.

Ebtesam Unnisa Begum (AIR 438) has topped the list. Her rank in the state list is 28. Ayesha Mubeen Farooq with AIR 1169 and state rank 58 managed to grab the second position in the list.

The list has been compiled based on the data made available on Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). Below is the complete list.

List of Telangana student who appeared in NEET UG 2021

In KNRUHS’s list of state students who have appeared in NEET UG 2021, Mrinal Kutteri grabbed the first position. His AIR is also 1. The second position has been occupied by Khandavally Shashank whose AIR is 16.

The AIR of the last student is 924351. The list has a total of 32899 students and it can be accessed from the website of KNRUHS (click here).

NEET UG 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the NEET UG 2021 result on November 1.

In the exam, Mrinal has got 100 percent marks and secured all India rank No 1, followed by Tanmay Gupta from Delhi who secured the second position, and Karthika Nair at third place. Karthika is also top among female candidates.

Students who qualify the NEET exam will be able to get admission in various courses including MBBS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS in various reputed medical colleges across the country.

After the amendment in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, admission in MBBS course of 13 AIIMS located across the country and Jawaharlal PG Institute of Medical Education and Research, Puducherry takes place through NEET.

The NEET exams were conducted on September 12 at over 3,800 centers across 202 cities in India. Around 16 lakh students from all over the country had applied to appear for the exam.