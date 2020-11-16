Neetu Kapoor misses late husband Rishi Kapoor as she returns on set

Mumbai, Nov 16 : Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor misses her husband, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, as she returns to face the camera.

Neetu is currently shooting for “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role. , “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” will be directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing “Good Newwz” last year.

“Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me,” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture.

In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a chair as she gets her makeup done by an artist who is seen wearing a black face mask.

Neetu Kapoor started out as a child star, and went on to become a successful star in the 1970s before taking a sabbatical for her family. In recent years, she was seen in “Do Dooni Chaar”, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” and “Besharam”.

