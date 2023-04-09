Neetu Kapoor’s cryptic post: Did it aim at Ranbir Kapoor’s exes?

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor, the Bollywood heartthrob of many beautiful women, has a long dating history. Ranbir’s romantic life has been a hot topic of discussion for Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. But now, the actor has settled down and married the stunning Alia Bhatt, and the two are proud parents of a child.

However, it appears that Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, has thrown some shade at his ex-gf. “Just because he dated for 7 years doesn’t mean he will marry you,” Neetu recently posted on social media. My uncle studied medicine for six years before becoming a DJ.” While it’s unclear what prompted Neetu to send this message, it’s difficult not to wonder if she’s referring to Ranbir’s previous relationships.

Ranbir has had high-profile relationships with both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The two actresses were once thought to be his girlfriends, and there were even rumors that he was planning to marry Katrina. Their relationship, however, did not stand the test of time, and they eventually called it quits.

But now, Ranbir appears to have found his true love in Alia Bhatt. The couple has made headlines since they began dating, and their recent wedding and child’s birth have only added to the excitement. With his previous relationships behind him, Ranbir appears to have finally found his happily-ever-after with Alia.

Finally, keep in mind that relationships are complicated, and sometimes things just don’t work out. Whether Neetu’s post was directed at Ranbir’s ex-gfor not, it’s clear that he’s moved on and is now focused on his future with his lovely wife Alia.