Neetu Kapoor’s ‘world’ includes Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima – Viral pic

Mumbai: Neetu Kapoor on Monday shared a glimpse of what she terms “my world” through an Instagram picture. The photo features Alia Bhatt with her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira.

In the image, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima and Samaira pose for the camera flaunting big smiles.

“My world,” wrote late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife as caption with the picture that currently has 41.3K likes on the website.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor had tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Meanwhile, Neetu is gearing up for making a comeback on the big screen with “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.