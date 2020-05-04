Neetu thanks medical staff for taking care of Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai: Neetu Kapoor on Monday expressed her gratitude to the medical staff for taking care of her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, during his battle with leukemia.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai, after a two year long battle with leukaemia.

As a family we have a deep sense of loss When we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude – gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital!

The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own – they advised us like we were their own. And for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart, she posted on Instagram alongside two photographs of the late actor.

Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga tank here on Sunday in presence of his family members, including Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

A prayer meet was held on Saturday at the veteran star’s house, which was attended by close family members.

Source: PTI

