Negligent attitude of KCR is reason for river water dispute :Former MP Konda

Hyderabad: Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy today blamed the Chief Minister of the State KCR for the ongoing Krishna river water dispute between Telangana and its Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the negligent attitude of the CM was responsible for the same. He also alleged that the irresponsible acts of the CM had led to the eater dispute between the two states and added that the central government had come forward to solve the dispute between the two states.

He said that the CM was ignoring minor irrigation projects in the name of major irrigation projects. He made it clear that the ruling TRS party had done nothing in the issue of the irrigation projects of the state like its predecessors congress and the TDP. He said that they had filed an RTI on the ongoing dispute between the two states .

He alleged that the two CMs of the Telangana and AP had emptied the entire Srisailam Reservoir. He said that the central government had taken a historical decision in the issue. He alleged that KCR had taken Rs.4 lakh crore loans in the name of the development of the state . Commenting on the issue of outsourced nurses, he alleged that the state government had dumped the nurses after exploiting them.