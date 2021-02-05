Neha Bhasin: I am a supporter of independent music

Mumbai, Feb 5 : Singer Neha Bhasin is the captain of one of the teams of the upcoming music reality show, Indian Pro Music League. She says she will utilise the platform to encourage and support independent music, which has been a crucial part of her journey as an artiste.

“I have always been a supporter of independent music and attempt to promote the same through my label. Being a part of this league is just another attempt to do the same,” she said.

She further claimed: “Reality shows have been around, but there has been none like this, and that is exactly what will set everything apart.”

The show features new talents in six teams, each team having two captains. Neha apart, other prominent voices on the show include Mika Singh, Shaan, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Ariti Kakar, Ankit Tiwari, and Shilpa Rao.

Apart from the musicians, all the six teams, from different regions, will be represented by Bollywood actors like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh Bobby Deol and cricketer Suresh Raina.

Neha will be the captain of the team ‘Delhi Jammers’, which is backed by Shraddha Kapoor along with her fsther Shakti and brother Siddhant Kapoor.

The show will air on Zee TV and Zee5.

