Neha Bhasin removed from Bigg Boss OTT

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is sailing towards its finale which is all set to air on September 19, Sunday. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to add more spice to the Karan Johar‘s show with various twists and turns. Fans are quite excited to know who will win BB OTT trophy and enter Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 15.

Neha Bhasin eliminated

In a surprise move on Wednesday night, Bigg Boss asked Neha Bhasin to leave the show. The mid-week eviction came a huge shock for her fans and housemates as she considered as one of the strong contenders of Bigg Boss OTT.

Late on Wednesday, Bigg Boss announced the names of the top four contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. These were Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. It was then announced that Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin were the “bottom two contestants”.

Eventually, Neha walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, having been evicted, and Raqesh Bapat was saved.

Bigg Boss OTT TOP 5 contestants

With Neha Bhasin elimination, five contestants who are left in the race for the winner’s trophy now are –

Shamita Shetty Nishant Bhat Divya Agarwal Pratik Sehajpal Raqesh Bapat

Eliminaated contestants list

Neha Bhasin Akshara Singh Milind Gaba Nia Sharma Zeeshan Khan Ridhima Pandit Karan Nath Urfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT finale date and time

The grand finale of BB OTT will take place on this Sunday, September 19. It will be streamed online on the video streaming platform Voot select at 7 pm. You need to have a Voot Premium subscription in order to watch the finale on your screens.