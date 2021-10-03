Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome baby boy

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 3rd October 2021 3:26 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on Sunday became parents to their second child, a baby boy.

The couple, who have a two-year-old daughter Mehr, had announced the pregnancy in July. 

In an Instagram post, Bedi said both Dhupia, 41, and the baby were doing well. 

“The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival.

“#Bedisboy is here!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all four of us now,” the 38-year-old actor wrote. 

The couple had tied the knot in May 2018 in a private ceremony.

