By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 4:08 am IST
Neha Dhupia happy to be back on set for 'Roadies'

Mumbai, Sep 11 : Actress Neha Dhupia is happy to be back on her Roadies journey, and start shooting for the adventure reality show in Mumbai.

“Feels… back to set life with all safety cheeks #Roadies Revolution back on the road,” she wrote with her recent Instagram Reels.

In the short clip, Neha is seen getting her temperature checked, and undergoing a sanitisation process before entering the set. She is wearing jeans, a shirt, cap and a mask.

The shooting of “MTV Roadies Revolution” will take place in Mumbai this month, in compliance with guidelines and safety protocol amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

